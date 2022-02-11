Meet the Fake ‘Anna,’ ‘Marry Me’ and More Romcoms, Remembering Whitney’s Super Bowl Anthem, Winter Olympics and Kevin Hart

Ozark’s Julia Garner scores again as Anna Delvey, a fake heiress who dupes New York’s high society in Shonda Rhimes’ fact-based opus Inventing Anna. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson lead a Valentine’s Day-themed parade of romcoms in Marry Me, opening in theaters and streaming on Peacock the same day. An ESPN documentary short recalls the impact of Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl rendition of the National Anthem 31 years ago. In Beijing, the Winter Olympics continue on NBC and on streaming, while Kevin Hart hosts a humorous Olympics tailgate party.

Inventing Anna

Series Premiere

Two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) adds another bizarre accent to her arsenal in a gripping performance as con woman extraordinaire Anna Delvey (born Sorokin), a fake German heiress who dupes and swindles her way through elite New York society from 2013 to 2017. Her story is fascinating, but maybe not enough to sustain Shonda Rhimes’ indulgent nine-part limited series, which runs longer than the entire Godfather trilogy. Unfortunately, the series spends way too much time with another Anna: Anna Chlumsky, as an obsessed magazine journalist who neglects her own pregnancy to investigate Anna’s outrageous history and salvage her own tarnished reputation. Garner eerily nails the real Anna’s cruel carapace of smug and remorseless condescension toward the fools in her wake. (See the full review.)

Marry Me (2022)

Movie Premiere

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, romantic comedies are all the rage this weekend. The highest profile may be this pairing of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson as a pop star who pops the title question to an average-joe complete stranger (Wilson) when she learns that her equally famous fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her. Expect complications before the happily-ever-after.

E60

Special 8/7c

Marking 10 years since Whitney Houston’s untimely death, a half-hour E60 special celebrates the legacy of the superstar’s unforgettable 1991 rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXV in Tampa. Broadcast to a worldwide audience during a tense time of war, shortly after the U.S. and allied forces launched Operation Desert Storm in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, Houston’s performance resonated them and now, rallying the nation with a unity we can only imagine today.

Winter Olympics

Live coverage of Snowboard (Mixed Team Cross Final) and Women’s Alpine Skiing (Downhill Training) are among the prime-time highlights, along with Men’s Ski Jumping, Men’s Skeleton and Men’s and Women’s Short Track. Other sports featured through the day and night on NBC, USA Network, CNB and streaming live (with on-demand options) on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app include Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Biathlon, Hockey and Curling. For complete listings by sport of what to watch, when and where, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Kevin Hart’s Winter Olympics Tailgate Party

Special

The comedian riffs on the Winter Games with guests including former Olympic medalists Lindsey Vonn and Gracie Gold and current silver medalist in snowboard slopestyle, Julia Marino. Joel McHale and Jack McBrayer are the jokey field correspondents. Highlights include Hart taking a slapshot lesson from Blake Bolden, the first Black woman to play in the U.S. Women’s Hockey League, a visit from Tiffany Haddish and an interview from Beijing with the Jamaican bobsled team.

