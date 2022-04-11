‘Gentleman Jack’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO

UPDATED STORY (04/11/2022):

Gentleman Jack Season 2 will premiere Monday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

ORIGINAL STORY (03/01/2022):

It’s been quite some time since Suranne Jones was seen onscreen as Anne Lister in HBO‘s Gentleman Jack, but the show is gearing up for Season 2 this spring.

According to HBO, the show set in Yorkshire, England in 1834 will officially return to television after three long years offscreen sometime this April, and they’re teasing the premiere with several first look photos and a new trailer. Debuting back in 2019, Gentleman Jack‘s eight-episode first season told the true story inspired by the coded journals of Anne Lister. Now, Season 2 will continue to do the same with eight all-new installments.

In Season 2, all eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, as they’re determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. While Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life, her refusal to keep a low profile is becoming more dangerous.

And the new photos and trailer are teasing their return alongside other fan-favorite characters. As viewers may recall, Season 1 concluded with Anne Lister and Ann Walker taking the sacrament of marriage and planning to settle down at Shibden.

Along with Jones and Rundle, Gentleman Jack‘s first season featured stars Gemma Whelan as Anne’s sister Marian, Timothy West as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones as their aunt Anne Lister. In the preview photos, Whelan reprises her role as Marian, above. West and Jones will also be back alongside fellow Season 2 costars Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan, and George Costigan.

No exact premiere date has been set at this time, but the first look photos and trailer are certainly a sweet treat for fans of this acclaimed series. Stay tuned for more news on the premiere more as we head into April.

Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, April 25, 10 p.m. ET/PT, HBO