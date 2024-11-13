Timothy West, ‘Gentleman Jack’ & ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Actor, Dies at 90

Timothy West
Gentleman Jack

Veteran British actor and Gentleman Jack star Timothy West has died, his family confirmed on social media on Wednesday, November 13. The 90-year-old was married to Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales.

“After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father, Timothy West, died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening,” his children Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph West wrote in a joint statement shared on X.

The statement continued, “Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife, Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.”

“We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s hospital, Tooting, and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days,” the statement concluded.

Born on October 20, 1934, in Bradford, England, West began his acting career on the stage, making his London debut at the Piccadilly Theatre in 1959 in the farce Caught Napping. He would go on to be a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company for three seasons, appearing in the likes of The Comedy of Errors, Timon of Athens, The Jew of Malta, and Love’s Labour’s Lost. He played Macbeth twice and King Lear four times.

His on-screen debut came in the British mini-series Persuasion in 1960, though his big break didn’t come until 1975 when he starred in the titular role of the major television series Edward the Seventh. On the big screen, he appeared in Fred Zinnemann’s 1973 political thriller The Day of the Jackal and Michael Apted’s 1979 British thriller Agatha.

West was a regular on British television productions over the past five decades, including memorable roles in the long-running soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders and the BBC sitcom Not Going Out. More recently, he portrayed Jeremy Lister in the joint BBC and HBO production Gentlemen Jack from 2019 to 2022.

His final on-screen role came in the BritBox cozy mystery drama Sister Boniface Mysteries, where he played Charles Usher in the episode “The Star of the Orient.”

Check out some of the tributes to West below.

