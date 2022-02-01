Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Science Office Spock (Ethan Peck) are (finally) ready to explore Strange New Worlds… including the frontier? (The series was first announced in May 2020.)

Paramount+ has unveiled the teaser art for the newest series in the Star Trek Universe, and as it tells us, “The frontier is waiting.” Strange New Worlds premieres on May 5, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. (And the good news is those episodes won’t be it: It’s already been renewed for Season 2!) Check it out in full below.

The new series is based on the years Captain Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in the years before Captain Kirk boarded, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Mount, Romijn, and Peck are all reprising the roles they played in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 (in 2019). The cast also includes Celia Rose Gooding (as Cadet Nyota Uhura), Jess Bush (as Nurse Christine Chapel), Babs Olusanmokun (as Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong (as La’an Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (as Lt. Erica Ortegas), and Bruce Horak (as Hemmer).

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman, with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Joining Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet as executive producers are Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is joining other shows in the universe on Paramount+ including Discovery (resuming its fourth season on February 10 and renewed for a fifth), Picard (premiering its second season on March 3 and renewed for a third), Lower Decks (returning in summer 2022 with its third season and renewed for a fourth), and Prodigy (airing its first season and renewed for a second).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Paramount+