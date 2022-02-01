Letterman on ‘Late Night,’ A Heartfelt ‘Resident,’ Relationship Drama on ‘This Is Us,’ Terry Bradshaw Opens Up

In a special moment of late-night TV history, Late Night host Seth Meyers welcomes his iconic predecessor David Letterman to the show for its 40th anniversary. An emotional episode of Fox’s The Resident brings back painful memories of Nic’s passing. Before its Olympic hiatus, the final season of This Is Us delves deep into familial and other relationships. An HBO documentary examines the life and career of one of the NFL’s biggest personalities, Terry Bradshaw.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

12:35am/11:35c

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Late Night franchise—a milestone that doesn’t make us feel old at all—Seth Meyers welcomes back David Letterman, the host who revolutionized late-night TV during his iconic run from 1982 to 1993 (followed by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Meyers, who each made the show their own). Let’s hope for a generous showing of classic clips during their interview. Also appearing: Adam Duritz of Counting Crows as musical guest.

FOX

The Resident

8/7c

The hospital drama’s heart will break all over again when the donor recipient who received Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) heart is admitted to the ER, throwing widower Conrad (Matt Czuchry) for a loop. Elsewhere at Chastain, the “Raptor” (Malcolm Jamal-Warner) crosses an ethical line when he asks Devon (Manish Dayal) to include his sick mother in a clinical trial.

NBC

This Is Us

9/8c

Emotions are high—what else is new?—in this multigenerational family drama, which tracks the roller-coaster relationship over the years of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz), whose adult version has to give her ailing mom some unpleasant news. Also dropping an unwelcome bomb: young couple Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk), facing up to a skeptical Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) about their forbidden weekend together. On a lighter note, a flashback reveals what happened when a pre-marriage Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Heurtas) give speed-dating a try.

Courtesy of Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Super Bowl champion, TV sports analyst and personality, reality star: What hasn’t Terry Bradshaw done? The legendary former Pittsburgh Steeler reflects on his colorful life and career in a documentary from HBO Sports and NFL Films, incorporating excerpts from a stage show in Branson, Missouri that included music and comedy as well as personal anecdotes. Going Deep also includes a new interview with Bradshaw and plentiful archival footage.

Jeff Neumann/CBS

FBI

8/7c

Kicking off the last all-new night of franchise crime drama for several weeks, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) embeds herself in a bar with an anti-government group, which becomes personal when she meets a single dad on the outskirts of the group who fears he’ll be collateral damage at the next bombing. An hour later, FBI star Jeremy Sisto guests on FBI: International (9/8c), and on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the team hunts down a Colombian drug lord who escaped from a U.S. prison.

