Letterman on ‘Late Night,’ A Heartfelt ‘Resident,’ Relationship Drama on ‘This Is Us,’ Terry Bradshaw Opens Up
In a special moment of late-night TV history, Late Night host Seth Meyers welcomes his iconic predecessor David Letterman to the show for its 40th anniversary. An emotional episode of Fox’s The Resident brings back painful memories of Nic’s passing. Before its Olympic hiatus, the final season of This Is Us delves deep into familial and other relationships. An HBO documentary examines the life and career of one of the NFL’s biggest personalities, Terry Bradshaw.
Late Night With Seth Meyers
To mark the 40th anniversary of the Late Night franchise—a milestone that doesn’t make us feel old at all—Seth Meyers welcomes back David Letterman, the host who revolutionized late-night TV during his iconic run from 1982 to 1993 (followed by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Meyers, who each made the show their own). Let’s hope for a generous showing of classic clips during their interview. Also appearing: Adam Duritz of Counting Crows as musical guest.
Late Night With Seth Meyers where to stream
The Resident
The hospital drama’s heart will break all over again when the donor recipient who received Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) heart is admitted to the ER, throwing widower Conrad (Matt Czuchry) for a loop. Elsewhere at Chastain, the “Raptor” (Malcolm Jamal-Warner) crosses an ethical line when he asks Devon (Manish Dayal) to include his sick mother in a clinical trial.
This Is Us
Emotions are high—what else is new?—in this multigenerational family drama, which tracks the roller-coaster relationship over the years of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz), whose adult version has to give her ailing mom some unpleasant news. Also dropping an unwelcome bomb: young couple Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk), facing up to a skeptical Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) about their forbidden weekend together. On a lighter note, a flashback reveals what happened when a pre-marriage Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Heurtas) give speed-dating a try.
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep
Super Bowl champion, TV sports analyst and personality, reality star: What hasn’t Terry Bradshaw done? The legendary former Pittsburgh Steeler reflects on his colorful life and career in a documentary from HBO Sports and NFL Films, incorporating excerpts from a stage show in Branson, Missouri that included music and comedy as well as personal anecdotes. Going Deep also includes a new interview with Bradshaw and plentiful archival footage.
FBI
Kicking off the last all-new night of franchise crime drama for several weeks, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) embeds herself in a bar with an anti-government group, which becomes personal when she meets a single dad on the outskirts of the group who fears he’ll be collateral damage at the next bombing. An hour later, FBI star Jeremy Sisto guests on FBI: International (9/8c), and on FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), the team hunts down a Colombian drug lord who escaped from a U.S. prison.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Young Mr. Lincoln (8/7c, TCM): Henry Fonda is TCM’s “Star of the Month,” with each Tuesday night in February devoted to his memorable star turns. First up, anticipating this month’s Presidents’ Day, is Fonda’s 1939 performance as the future 16th president as a lawyer, followed by Jezebel (10/9c), opposite an Oscar-winning Bette Davis.
- American Auto (8/7c, NBC): “How do we actually put a price on people dying?” asks Jack (Tye White), obviously still new to the executive suite at Payne Motors. Some questions may be better off not asked when the corporate team wrestles with the idea of an expensive recall.
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey (8/7c, Bravo): New to the tribe for Season 12: Traci Johnson, wife of former NFL star and TV personality Tiki Barber.
- The Real Dirty Dancing (9/8c, Fox): Replacing Monarch, the prime-time musical drama which Fox pushed back until the fall, this dance competition invites eight celebrities to recreate dance moves and scenes from the fan-favorite 1987 film. Contestants include Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson Reyes and Loni Love—none of whom are likely to want to be put in a corner. Stephen “tWitch” Boss is the host.
- Raising Dion (streaming on Netflix): The second season of the sci-fi drama about superpowered kid Dion (Ja’Siah Young) takes a two-year time jump, resuming with Dion befriending Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), a similarly gifted superkid, while honing his skills under his mentor, Tevin (Rome Flynn)—who’s working his own outsized charms on Dion’s widowed mom (Alisha Wainwright).
- Princess Anne: The Seven Loves of Her Life (streaming on True Royalty TV): As not always seen on The Crown, a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter dissects her complicated romantic relationships.