How Are the Winter Olympics Affecting Your Favorite Shows?

9-1-1: Lone Star, This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy
If the Winter Olympics just aren’t your kind of thing or you’re looking for something to watch to give you a break during them, you’re in luck: They may be taking over NBC (and other NBCUniversal channels) and Peacock, but you’ll still have plenty of options when it comes to your primetime viewing.

In fact, new episodes of some of your favorites — like on ABC and Fox — will continue to air. On CBS, Celebrity Big Brother will be on multiple nights a week. Fox is introducing a new dance competition, The Real Dirty Dancing. Plus, in some cases, you can always catch reruns of your regular shows in case you missed an episode.

Scroll down to see how long you’ll have to wait for new episodes of your favorite shows, and keep checking back for updates. (Note: The below only includes those that have already been airing new episodes, not ones set to premiere after the Olympics.)

Clayton Echard in The Bachelor
Mondays on ABC

The Bachelor

Will be airing during the Olympics

Promised Land

Will be airing during the Olympics

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law in NCIS
Mondays on CBS

The Neighborhood

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 24

Returns: TBA

Bob Hearts Abishola

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 24

Returns: TBA

NCIS

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 24

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 7, 14, and 21

Returns: TBA

NCIS: Hawai’i

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 24

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 21

Returns: TBA

TL Thompson as Andre, Brittany Adebumola as Shanice in 4400
Mondays on The CW

March

Will be airing during the Olympics

4400

Will be airing during the Olympics

Gina Torres as Tommy, Rob Lowe as Owen in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Mondays on Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star

Will be airing during the Olympics

The Cleaning Lady

Will be airing during the Olympics

Quinta Brunson as Janine in Abbott Elementary
Tuesdays on ABC

Judge Steve Harvey

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Replaced by Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 8

Returns: TBA

Abbott Elementary

Will be airing during the Olympics

black-ish

Will be airing during the Olympics

Queens

Will be airing during the Olympics (Next new episode is February 8)

John Boyd, Katherine Renee Turner, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki in FBI
Tuesdays on CBS

FBI

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: TBA

FBI: International

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: TBA

FBI: Most Wanted

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: TBA

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane in Superman & Lois
Tuesdays on The CW

Superman & Lois

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: TBA

Naomi

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: TBA

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Manish Dayal as Devon in The Resident
Tuesdays on Fox

The Resident

Will be airing during the Olympics

The Real Dirty Dancing

Will be airing during the Olympics

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
Tuesdays on NBC

American Auto

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: February 22

Grand Crew

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: February 22

This Is Us

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 1

Returns: February 22

New Amsterdam

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 25

Returns: February 22

Dule Hill as Bill, Elisha Williams as Dean in The Wonder Years
Wednesdays on ABC

The Goldbergs

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Replaced by Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 9

Returns: TBA

The Wonder Years

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Replaced by Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 9

Returns: TBA

The Conners

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Replaced by The Chase on February 9

Returns: TBA

Home Economics

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Replaced by The Chase on February 9

Returns: TBA

A Million Little Things

Last new episode before the Olympics: December 1

Returns: February 23

Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Wednesdays on CBS

The Amazing Race

Will be airing during the Olympics

Good Sam

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Returns: TBA

The Cast of Legends of Tomorrow
Wednesdays on The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Returns: TBA

Batwoman

Last new episode before the Olympics: February 2

Returns: TBA

Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais in Next Level Chef
Wednesdays on Fox

I Can See Your Voice

Will be airing during the Olympics

Next Level Chef

Will be airing during the Olympics

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Wednesdays on NBC

Chicago Med

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 19

Returns: February 23

Chicago Fire

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 19

Returns: February 23

Chicago P.D.

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 19

Returns: February 23

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in Grey's Anatomy
Thursdays on ABC

Station 19

Last new episode before the Olympics: December 16

Replaced by Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 10

Returns: February 24

Grey’s Anatomy

Last new episode before the Olympics: December 16

Returns: February 24

Big Sky

Last new episode before the Olympics: December 16

Returns: February 24

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay in Ghosts
Thursdays on CBS

Young Sheldon

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 27

Returns: TBA

United States of Al

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 27

Returns: TBA

Ghosts

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 20

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 3

Returns: TBA

B Positive

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 27

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 3

Returns: TBA

Bull

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 20

Returns: TBA

Jared Padalecki as Cordell in Walker
Thursdays on The CW

Walker

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 27

Returns: March 3

Legacies

Last new episode before the Olympics: December 16

Returns: February 24

Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt in Call Me Kat
Thursdays on Fox

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Will be airing during the Olympics

Call Me Kat

Will be airing during the Olympics

Pivoting

Will be airing during the Olympics

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order SVU
Thursdays on NBC

The Blacklist

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 20

Returns: Friday, February 25

Law & Order: SVU

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 20

Returns: February 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 20

Returns: February 24

The Cast of Blue Bloods
Fridays on CBS

Magnum P.I.

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 28

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 4, 11, and 18

Returns: TBA

Blue Bloods

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 28

Returns: TBA

Richard T. Jones, Nathan Fillion in The Rookie
Sundays on ABC

The Rookie

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 30

Returns: TBA

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
Sundays on CBS

The Equalizer

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 9

Replaced by Celebrity Big Brother on February 6, 13, and 20

Returns: February 27

NCIS: Los Angeles

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 9

Returns: TBA

S.W.A.T.

Last new episode before the Olympics: January 9

Returns: TBA