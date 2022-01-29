Prime Video Puts Fans Through a ‘Reacher’ Challenge

As far as action heroes go, Reacher‘s titular swole-fest is pretty much all that and a bag of “How is that man even possible?” I mean, come on…

It helps that he’s played by Titans‘ Alan Ritchson. In his care, the iconic, not-entirely-verbose ex-military loner from Lee Child’s best-selling novels is a monolith of muscle, mental agility and brute force who’s as quick with his wit as he is with his fists. And as we learn early on in Prime Video’s immensely entertaining series (which adapts Reacher’s first adventure, “Killing Floor”), he’s also got no quit in him.

Now, ahead of its February 4 premiere, Prime Video is giving folks in two cities a chance to see how much grit they have with an interactive activation designed to replicate scenarios Ritchson’s Jack Reacher faces throughout the series. Think American Ninja Warrior meets Rambo.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the beloved story and character of Jack Reacher to local communities,” says Jennifer Verdick, Head of Partnerships, Synergy and Events and Amazon Prime Video. “Prime Video’s Reacher Challenge, which is a traveling pop-up activation, will be visiting Atlanta and Las Vegas to see how fans measure up to the genius-level, 6-foot-5-250-pound-of-muscle, ex-military drifter Jack Reacher.“

After receiving a set of ‘Reacher Rules’ prior to starting the challenge, each participant will go through a hyper-active obstacle course consisting of tasks like breaking out of jail, climbing walls to escape, finding clues to get to your next task and more. The mission will complete with an iconic photo moment and finished scorecard for challengers to keep as a souvenir.

This weekend, the event goes down in Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 30 at Omni Hotel Battery Atlanta, followed by a pop-up on the Vegas Strip next weekend.