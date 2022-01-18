‘Reacher’: Alan Ritchson Kicks Butt as Jack Reacher in First Look (VIDEO)

Prime Video is giving viewers an action-packed first look at their upcoming series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson as the iconic character Jack Reacher.

The sneak peek clip offers a taste of what’s to come from the show based on the novels by Lee Child. Reacher is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video beginning Friday, February 4 when all eight Season 1 installments launch.

Reacher follows veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher after he recently entered civilian life. Described as a drifter without a phone and traveling with the bare essentials, Jack journeys across the nation and eventually arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia.

There, he finds a community that’s grappling with its first homicide in 20 years, and is immediately singled out as the perp after eyewitnesses claim to place him at the scene. While Jack works on proving his innocence, he’ll uncover a conspiracy that will require his mind and fighting spirit to deal with.

In the sneak peek clip, Jack’s time in prison is teased as he finds himself surrounded by fellow inmates. “If you boys knew what was about to happen to you, you’d leave now,” he warns the encroaching circle of men. “So, I’ll give you to the count of three.”

He doesn’t even make it past one before they’re in his space, and it’s clear that they should have heeded his warning. Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, and is written for television by Nick Santora.

Joining Ritchson in the series are costars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill. Catch the thrilling teaser clip, below, and don’t miss Reacher when it arrives on Prime Video in February.

Reacher, Series Premiere, Friday, February 4, Prime Video