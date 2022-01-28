‘Succession’ Star Juliana Canfield to Play NYPD Detective in Peacock Series ‘The Missing’

David E. Kelley‘s The Missing has found its lead female star as Succession‘s Juliana Canfield has joined the upcoming Peacock series.

Canfield will play newly recruited NYPD detective Janine Harris in the eight-part drama, which is based on the international bestselling novel The Missing File by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani. She will star opposite the previously announced Jeff Wilbusch (Bad Banks), who plays Detective Avraham.

Kelley serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which centers around Avraham and his dogged determination to uncover the truth. With strict religious principles and a deep sense of spirituality, Avraham finds himself questioning his own humanity after what appears to be a routine investigation turns upside down.

Canfield’s character is new to the job and in search of a mentor to guide her as she becomes accustomed to her role. She begs to be partnered with Avraham — who prefers to work alone — and eventually gets her wish.

Mishani is on board as an exec producer, working alongside Kelley, as well as Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro, and Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv. Universal Television and Keshet Studios will produce.

Canfield is best known as Kendall Roy’s loyal assistant Jess Jordan on the HBO series Succession. She also starred in a main role as Beth DeVille on the FX post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man. Her other TV work includes an episode of the Apple+ anthology series Amazing Stories. Canfield has also appeared in the films The Assistant and On the Rocks.

Kelley is the creator behind the HBO dramas Big Little Lies and The Undoing. His recent work includes the Disney+ sports comedy-drama Big Shot, which has been renewed for a second season, and the ABC crime thriller Big Sky, which is expected to return from hiatus in February.

