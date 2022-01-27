‘Succession’ Creator Teases a Return to the Writers’ Room for Season 4

Succession may have just wrapped its third season on HBO, but creator Jesse Armstrong is already teasing a return to work on the hit series.

Appearing in a virtual acceptance speech for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA), the showrunner thanked the organization for honoring himself and the rest of the Succession team with Best Drama. While speaking, he also shared the news that the writers’ room for Season 4 is officially assembled and busy at work.

“Today is actually the very first day of the writing room of Season 4 of Succession,” Armstrong said in the video posted by AACTA on January 26. He goes on to fake out fans by adding, “I don’t think it would be breaking any great confidentiality if I gave you a sneak peek of all the great ideas that we’ve come up so far on the wall here…” as Armstrong turns his camera to face the wall, there’s nothing to be seen.

“You can see it all there in progress,” he further jokes. Surely fans couldn’t expect to have any surprises ruined though as the writers get busy with formulating the next chapter in the Roy family’s story. Succession was renewed for its next chapter during the Season 3 run which began in October of 2021 and concluded in December of that year.

Already, Season 3 has pulled in several awards including the AACTA honor. Among some of the bigger accolades tied to Season 3 were three Golden Globe Awards including Best Drama, Best Actor for Jeremy Strong, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Sarah Snook.

The dramedy centers around the Roy family who runs a conglomerate media business helmed by patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), following in his footsteps are children Kendall (Strong), Shiv (Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun), among others.

Stay tuned for more details on Season 4 as the production gets underway at HBO and in the meantime, relive every drama-filled moment with the Roys from Seasons 1 through 3 on HBO Max now.

Succession, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO