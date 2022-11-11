‘The Calling’ EPs on How Peacock Cop Show Is Different

The Calling aims to be a different kind of cop show. Not just in the sense that it has season-long narrative arcs as opposed to the one-and-done episodes of crime procedurals, but also in the way its main character, Avi (Jeff Wilbusch) approaches crime. The David E. Kelley-produced drama is streaming now on Peacock. Ahead of the premiere, executive producers Jason Horwitch and Jonathan Shapiro (who also writes for the series) explained how they made The Calling different from other shows in the genre.

Kelley serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer for The Calling, based on the Israeli author Dror Mishani’s Avi Avraham novels. It tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his metaphorical superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Avi is guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, leaving him to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

TV is inundated with more crime shows than we can count, and it’s been that way for decades. In recent years, especially in the time since the George Floyd protests, procedurals have drawn criticism for failing to address the subject of police brutality. Some shows have begun to address the topic of police reform in recent seasons as a result of this discourse. But some people argue that cop shows cause more harm than good.

Any new cop show will face this line of critique. Horwitch and Shapiro tell TV Insider that was indeed on their minds in the making of The Calling. Here, they explain how they think Avi is inherently a response and challenge to the typical TV detective.

Shows like Law & Order: SVU have included plot lines about police reform in recent seasons to coincide with the discourse happening in real life. Avi takes more of a “human focused” approach to law enforcement and investigations. Do you see that as a way to incorporate your show into public discourse about police reform?

Jonathan Shapiro: I think we touch upon it in a highly appropriate way for our show, because we make it very much personal to our series regulars, which frankly is dangerous because it’s such a hot button issue. But I give Jason full credit for leading into it rather than leaning away from it.

Jason Horwitch: Everybody involved in the show is mindful of the inflection point that all crime shows are at right now and the need to reflect change in society and the changes that are necessary. Like Jonathan says, I think for us it’s not so much a one-plot-only thing like SVU or another Dick Wolf show. It’s how these sorts of stories and these situations affect our characters.

How much does The Calling pull from headlines like other crime shows?

Horwitch: Not much at all. The show’s based on a series of detective novels, so we’re gonna be adapting those, but they’re adapted rather loosely in translating them from Tel Aviv to Brooklyn. A lot of the stories and the characters that we also think about adapting are not quite ripped from the headlines, but ripped from the headlines from 2,000 years ago. There are biblical stories stories from the Torah that we’re interested in treating.

Shapiro: We did a tremendous amount of research in Brooklyn, going to police precincts, meeting with police officers, meeting with community leaders, meeting with leaders in the Orthodox community. And so rather than rip from the headlines, very often what we’re doing is trying to tell stories that we think should be in the headlines. I think that’s another way that the show is different.

What do you think sets Avi and his team apart from the rest of the genre?

Horwitch: This is a different kind of detective, because beyond just what and who, this is a character who wants to talk and think about why. This is somebody who’s spiritually connected not when he walks away from work, but all of the time in his daily life. He’s interested in not only in what took place but in offering, seeing, and really listening and offering a suspect the opportunity to atone. The possibility of redemption is real for Avi, so it’s not just somebody commits a crime and his job is to put them away and forget about them. He sees all people as worthy of redemption and atonement. And I think that’s brand new now.

He’s fortunate to have a captain in Davies [Karen Robinson] who’s somebody who recognizes that he goes about things differently and that there’s value in that. She trusts him and allows him latitude in how he approaches interrogations and investigations, which I think in a lot of precincts would probably be a problem. And as for the other people in the precinct, he has a history with Earl. He’s known Earl for a long time. And later in the season you get into things that they’ve been through together.