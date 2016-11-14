‘Chicago P.D.’ Fall Finale: The Only Witness Against a Serial Rapist is Murdered (VIDEO)

The crossovers are beginning even before Dick Wolf’s fourth Windy City show, Chicago Justice, premieres. In the exclusive Chicago P.D. clip below—from the first of the NBC cop show’s two back-to-back episodes this Wednesday—Voight (Jason Beghe), Dawson (Jon Seda) and Lindsay (Sophia Bush) of the Intelligence Unit are called in by the state’s attorney office’s lead prosecutor Peter Stone (Justice star Philip Winchester) when his only witness against a wealthy serial rapist is found murdered the day the trial of the suspect starts. Stone needs the team to connect the murder to the perp, one Oliver Tuxhorn (guest star Gus Halper) or he’ll walk.

RELATED: Jon Seda Previews His Move From Chicago P.D. to Chicago Justice

We guess that Antonio Dawson does a really good job; Stone will offer him a job as lead investigator in his office. No worries, though, Antonio will be stopping into the other Wolf shows, if only to visit his girl Sylvie (Kara Kilmer), a Chicago Fire EMT. But how will his old pals in Intelligence take his defection to the—on occasion—enemy?

The fall finale, “A Shot Heard Round the World,” takes its theme from recent tragic events. The CPD is under siege when a highly trained killer targets the department and the body count begins to rise.

Chicago P.D., Fall finale, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9/8c and 10/9c, NBC