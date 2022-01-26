Hallmark Reunites ‘ER’s Eriq La Salle & Gloria Reuben in ‘A Second Chance at Love’

Are Dr. Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet getting A Second Chance at Love? Not exactly, but that is the title of the new Hallmark Channel movie that will reunite ER‘s Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben onscreen for the first time since the NBC medical drama (1994-2009).

In A Second Chance at Love, premiering Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c, “on the surface, Alicia (Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jarod Joseph) marriage is picture perfect — however, there is something amiss,” the logline reads. “Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

“I’m excited to work with Hallmark again and reunite with Gloria,” La Salle said in a statement, with Reuben adding, “It’s wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!”

Said Lisa Hamilton Daly EVP, Programming Crown Media Family Networks, “We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie. With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry — a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too.”

A Second Chance at Love is from NGN Productions. Kimberley Wakefield, Jacob Nasser, Joseph Nasser, Danial Nasser, Danny Webber, and Jack Nasser serve as executive producers. Tara Cowell-Plain is producer. Alfons Adetuyi directed from a script by Chad Quinn.

A Second Chance at Love, Movie Premiere, Saturday, March 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel