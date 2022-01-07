‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Trailer: Harry’s New Plan, Plus More of Nathan Fillion’s Octopus (VIDEO)

So what happened after Harry (Alan Tudyk) found that young Max (Judah Prehn) was on board his space ship as he left Earth at the end of Resident Alien Season 1? In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the Season 2 trailer, we get our answer.

Amidst flashes of how the ship returned to Earth, we see Harry in a hospital bed, facing questions: “You’ve suffered fairly significant head trauma. Are you experiencing any issues with memory loss? Do you remember anything? Do you know who you are?” Harry replies, “I’m an alien. I’m here to kill everyone.” But, as Max points out, he did save him.

Still, now that he’s back on Earth, “I’m afraid I’m becoming too human,” Harry admits. “I need family to remind me who I am.” But there’s a problem: Someone else is being sent to kill everyone, including Asta (Sara Tomko). Watch the trailer above for more of what to expect, Harry’s new plan to save Asta and guest stars, including more from Nathan Fillion’s octopus as the Firefly reunion continues. Plus, check out the key art below.

In Season 2 of Resident Alien, Harry is going to have to confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. He now has a new quest — to protect the people of Earth — but he struggles to hold on to his alien identity with his human emotions growing stronger each day. An adventure to New York City with Asta will bring him into the arms of someone he can call family. And back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) get closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder. The Syfy series also stars Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Resident Alien, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 26, 9/8c, Syfy