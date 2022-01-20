Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg to Serve as Hosts & Coaches of Puppy Bowl XVIII

It’s that time of year for television’s most adorable sports competition! Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will do double-duty as the hosts and coaches of Puppy Bowl XVIII. The three-hour cutefest premieres on Sunday, February 13 on Animal Planet and can be streamed on Discovery+.

“They will lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness. And celebrity groomer, Jess Rona, stops by to provide an assist to both Snoop and Martha as they ready their puppy players for competition,” reads the release for the special.

“As successful coaches, Snoop and Martha are highly motivated, committed and patient with their puppy players who all bring their A-game to the field to help bring home the ‘Chewy Lombarky Trophy’ and find their loving, forever homes. “

The new group of pups will compete in teams against each other, with Stewart coaching last year’s champions, Team Ruff, and Snoop as the coach of Team Fluff.

Snoop shared his excitement over hosting alongside his good friend, stating, “I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’, with the magnificent Martha Stewart!”

“I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII, and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!” added Stewart.

See Also 'Pooch Perfect' Canceled After 1 Season at ABC A roundup of all of the shows that are coming to an end this year.

Viewers can find out more about the participating shelters, rescues, and organizations at the Puppy Bowl’s official website.

Puppy Bowl XVIII, Sunday, February 13, 2/1c, Animal Planet & Discovery+