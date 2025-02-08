If you prefer your athletes furry and four-legged, the longest running call-to-adoption television event is back for another year with Puppy Bowl XXI this Super Bowl Sunday, February 9.

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness, and, of course, puppies, every year,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, said in a press release. “Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9, and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend.”

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual TV special that airs each Super Bowl Sunday, in which puppies play their own version of the big game in a dog-sized arena, all to promote pet adoption.

This year’s three-hour program will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries, Warner Bros. Discovery says in a press release. “With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes,” the corporation adds.

Viewers of this year’s Puppy Bowl will see “Pup Close and Personal” segments and other behind-the-scenes moments, “Adoptables” segments featuring pets available for adoption, and the Kitty Halftime Show.

Who’s competing in this year’s Puppy Bowl?

Heading up Team Fluff this year is Julep, the Puppy Bowl’s first-ever St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, the special’s first Pekingese. Team Ruff, meanwhile, will be captained by Mr. Pickles, a pug–Chihuahua from Texas, and Tuani, a Chihuahua–German shepherd from Nicaragua.

Puppy Bowl XXI will also showcase eleven special-needs dogs, including Jolene, an American pit bull terrier mix in a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, a blind and hard-of-hearing Australian shepherd mix.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl on cable

Puppy Bowl XXI will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV at 2/1c on Sunday, February 9. Animal Planet is also airing a Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff program an hour earlier, at 1/12c.

How to stream the Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl XXI will also stream on Max and Discovery+, starting at 2/1c on Sunday, February 9. You can also stream the special on the cable channels listed above through live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo, all of which offer free trials to new users.

2025 Puppy Bowl, Sunday, February 9, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max & Discovery+