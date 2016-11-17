‘Sleepy Hollow’: First Look at Ichabod’s New Team

Marisa Roffman
4 Comments
16-48-2040
FOX
sleepy hollow, tom mison, first look

Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow will have a drastically different feel when the Fox drama returns for Season 4 on January 6.

Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) relocates to Washington, D.C.—following the death of his partner, Abbie (Nicole Beharie), last season—and channels his grief into uncovering the secret supernatural-fighting organization George Washington left behind. He also finds himself with a new team: Diana, who also just lost her partner; and Alex and Jake, two members of Washington’s organization (from left above: Janina Gavankar, Rachel Melvin and Jerry MacKinnon).

RELATED: Sleepy Hollow‘s Return Set for January, Rosewood Moves to Fridays

“He’s out of his element—and without Abbie,” Mison says. “He’s reacting the way Crane does when he’s a little bit lost, which is laser-focused.” As for the new team, they “bring a completely new dynamic to the show,” Mison says, “which I think is rather grand.”

Sleepy Hollow, Season premiere, Friday, Jan. 6, 9/8c, Fox

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

