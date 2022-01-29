Who’s that girl?! Downton Abbey’s Lily James lets her hair down as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, a wild eight-part series about the fallout from the stolen sex tape the Baywatch bombshell made in the 1990s with her then-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan).

Here, James takes us inside her transformation.

What did it take to become Pam?

Lily James: A 3:30am alarm and coffee! Then three hours with amazing makeup artists and the biggest, blondest wig.

Did you get to pick her brain?

Sadly, Pam wasn’t involved in the show, but I studied as much as I possibly could. My only focus was to do her justice. I watched a lot of Baywatch.

What did you learn about her while making the series?

She is hilarious and so witty — always one step ahead…which [are two of] many reasons I think she is so iconic.

Pam & Tommy, Wednesday, February, 2, Hulu

