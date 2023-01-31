‘Pamela, A Love Story’: 15 Takeaways From Pamela Anderson Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson tells the story of her own life in her own words in Pamela, a love story, now streaming on Netflix.

The former Playboy model and Baywatch star documents her entire life, from childhood to present day, in the candid film. The actor has a peacefully self-aware air about her as she regales the most impactful moments of her life, all meticulously documented through diary entries and home videos through the years. Anderson reads scores of her diary entries (many written on yellow legal pads and preserved in storage at her parents’ house) throughout the film, making them a character that helps viewers look behind the curtain and get a glimpse at the star’s inner emotional world as she was discovered in 1989, through the infamous stolen sex tape scandal, and all the way through her successful Broadway run in Chicago in 2022.

There are plenty of things we already know about Anderson in Pamela, a love story, such as her feelings about the stolen sex tape. Anderson also makes her feelings about Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy clear, in addition to addressing her friendship with Julian Assange, her many failed marriages, and her feelings for her great love, Tommy Lee.

Here are the biggest reveals and takeaways from Pamela, a love story, in order of appearance in the documentary.

