‘Pam & Tommy’ Teases Sex Tape Scandal in Hulu’s Latest Trailer (VIDEO)

Lily James and Sebastian Stan take on one of pop culture’s most iconic couples as they embody Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu‘s wild new series Pam & Tommy.

In a newly-released trailer for the show arriving Wednesday, February 2, the couple takes on the harsh realities of public exposure when their very private sex tape goes wide. Based on the true story, Pam & Tommy chronicle the events that proceed after the couple’s safe is stolen by a disgruntled contractor (played by Seth Rogen).

Eager to make a dollar, the contractor discovers the video, manages to create an underground bootleg-VHS, and turns it into a full-blown sensation by putting the sex tape online in 1997 with the help of his pal (played by Nick Offerman). The blowback is much worse for Pam who experiences first-hand the stigma attached to such public exposure, especially being the star she was at the time.

Described as a love story, crime caper, and cautionary tale, Pam & Tommy is an eight-part original limited series that explores the relationship between privacy, technology, and celebrity. As the show unfolds, viewers will see how the origins of our current reality TV obsession stems from the stolen tape that went on to be seen by millions.

Joining James, Stan, Rogen, and Offerman in the series from director Craig Gillespie and showrunners Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis are Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Don’t miss the wild true story as it comes to life on Hulu, catch the latest trailer, below, and tune into Pam & Tommy beginning in February.

Pam & Tommy, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 2, Hulu