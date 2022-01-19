Prime Video Reveals Official Title for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series (VIDEO)

Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings series finally has an official title as the streamer unveils the show’s name, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The title’s significance won’t be lost on J.R.R. Tolkein fans as it foreshadows the epic story that welds the major events of the author’s Second Age together with the forging of the iconic rings. Set to premiere Friday, September 2, the highly anticipated series will roll out on a weekly basis.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkein’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all,” they continued.

Prime Video also released a tease of the show’s opening credits that were actually hand-crafted in a blacksmith foundry. Fiery molten metal is poured into hand-carved wooden ravines that spell out the title.

The visuals were captured in slow motion or a live-action video that also features a voice-over narration of Tolkein’s famous “Ring Verse,” describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power.

“Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” the voice sounds over carefully captured video of the silvery Elvish script as its inscribed.

Along with the video, below, also check out the behind-the-scenes photos, above, from the creative process that went into making the title sequence. And stay tuned for more detail on the series as we get closer to the September premiere.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, 2022, Prime Video