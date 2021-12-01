Trevor Noah Will Return to Host the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to present the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles, marking his second consecutive year of hosting the star-studded event.

Noah hosted the 63rd Grammys back in March, which was postponed from its original January 31 slot due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Emmy-nominated comedian will now return to preside over next year’s ceremony, which will air live from the Staples Center (soon to be renamed Crypto.com Arena) on CBS and Paramount+.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks (via The Hollywood Reporter), president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount+.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, this year’s ceremony took place in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center without the usual audience. The set-up saw four different stages surrounded by a small group of fellow performers, nominees, and their guests.

Speaking about the awards show on CBS Mornings, Noah stated, “I was just lucky to be a part of it, you know. And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there how much more fun would we have had, and so this year the Grammys is going to be back.”

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” added Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The 64th Grammy Awards Monday, January 31, 2022, 8/7c CBS and Paramount+