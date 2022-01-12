‘Good Sam’: Can Sendhil Ramamurthy Help Resolve Sam & Griff’s Conflict? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

When Good Sam began, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) was chief of surgery, but when he was came out of a coma following a shooting, his daughter, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) was just about to get that job permanently. Needless to say, that’s led to quite a bit of conflict, especially since she’s proctoring him before he can get back into the OR again.

But perhaps Griff’s ex-wife, hospital administrator Vivian (Wendy Crewson), can help. Specifically, in the January 19 episode, she brings in her new spouse, therapist Asher Pyne, played by guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy, as she looks for a way to help navigate the battle between her daughter and ex-husband. CBS has released photos of Ramamurthy as Asher, and while it looks like his and Vivian’s marriage is going well, Sam and Griff don’t seem too pleased with Vivian. We’ll have to wait to see if this is the first time for Vivian, Sam, and Griff to be interacting with Asher in a professional capacity.

Also glimpsed in the photos below are what are sure to be tense conversations for Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) with Sam and Griff. As revealed in the premiere, Sam found out that her best friend and her father had been seeing each other before he was shot. Scroll down to see what else is coming up in “Butt of the Joke.”

Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Where does Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and Dr. Lex Trulie’s (Skye P. Marshall) friendship stand?

Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

This is sure to be an awkward conversation.

Evan Parke as Byron Kingsley, Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley, Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Two sets of accomplished fathers and their equally as accomplished children.

Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley, Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

This looks promising for Malcolm (Edwin Hodge) and Sam.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Asher Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy)

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Asher and Vivian (Wendy Crewson)

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Asher and Vivian

Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) vs. Vivian

Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz, Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

What does Sam think of her mother’s plan?

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Asher Pyne in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

This should be … fun?

