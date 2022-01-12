When Good Sam began, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) was chief of surgery, but when he was came out of a coma following a shooting, his daughter, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) was just about to get that job permanently. Needless to say, that’s led to quite a bit of conflict, especially since she’s proctoring him before he can get back into the OR again.

But perhaps Griff’s ex-wife, hospital administrator Vivian (Wendy Crewson), can help. Specifically, in the January 19 episode, she brings in her new spouse, therapist Asher Pyne, played by guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy, as she looks for a way to help navigate the battle between her daughter and ex-husband. CBS has released photos of Ramamurthy as Asher, and while it looks like his and Vivian’s marriage is going well, Sam and Griff don’t seem too pleased with Vivian. We’ll have to wait to see if this is the first time for Vivian, Sam, and Griff to be interacting with Asher in a professional capacity.

Also glimpsed in the photos below are what are sure to be tense conversations for Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) with Sam and Griff. As revealed in the premiere, Sam found out that her best friend and her father had been seeing each other before he was shot. Scroll down to see what else is coming up in “Butt of the Joke.”

