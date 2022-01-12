‘HIMYF’: Will Hilary Duff’s Sophie Meet the Father in the Series Premiere?

Kids…this is a new take on that beloved romantic sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005–14).

How I Met Your Father’s story (original HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive produce) centers on a young, single New Yorker, aspiring photographer Sophie (Hilary Duff). Her future self (Kim Cattrall) is flashing back to 2022 as she gives her account of, well, you know. As before, fans are sure to be speculating on that unnamed person’s identity from day one.

“Sophie meets a dozen dudes in the first episode — I’m assuming he’s in the mix,” says Duff, a Mother fan. “I’m looking forward to the twists and keeping people guessing.” She loves her character’s “endless positivity. She’s desperately holding on to the ideals of true love.”

The big question: Will Sophie and her pals (Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma) down as much beer as the Mother gang? “On most of Sophie’s dates, she drinks white wine,” says Duff. “But I don’t think the girl’s picky!”

How I Met Your Father, Series Premiere,Tuesday, January 18, Hulu

