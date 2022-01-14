‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Key Art Teases Arrival of New Characters (PHOTO)

Sanditon may not return for its second season until March, but PBS’ Masterpiece is giving fans plenty of goodies to hold them over until then as they unveiled new key art for the Regency era drama.

Based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished novel, Sanditon follows heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as she navigates the titular coastal resort town and its range of inhabitants. With Season 2 set to kick off on Sunday, March 20, the poster offers a peek at familiar faces and new stars who will be part of the story this time around.

Posted on the Masterpiece website and shared by fans online, the image features Charlotte front and center as she’s flanked by friend Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) and Sandition’s newest imports Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), and Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos).

Both Alexander and Colonel Lennox are poised to vie for Charlotte’s affections after losing out on love with Sidney Parker (Theo James) in Season 1. Alexander is described as a mysterious newcomer with a complicated past, meanwhile, Colonel Lennox is a self-assured war hero who becomes enchanted by Charlotte as well.

Charles Lockhart finds himself in Sanditon on business as the artist has come to paint some of the more fashionable people in town. While the poster only includes a few characters, fret not because Season 2 is filled with returning favorites and newcomers.

Some of the stars returning alongside Williams and Clarke are Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, Anne Reid as Lady Denham, Jack Fox as Edward Denham, Charlotte Spencer as Esther Babbington, Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton, Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker, Kevin Eldon as Mr. Hankins, and Adrian Scarborough as Dr. Fuchs. Other new recruits for Season 2 include Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood, Maxin Ays as Captain William Carter, and Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser.

Don’t miss the highly-anticipated return, catch Sanditon‘s second season when it premieres this March on PBS Masterpiece.

Sanditon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 9/8c, PBS Masterpiece