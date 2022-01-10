‘Sanditon’ Season 2: Fans Are Going Crazy Over New Promo (VIDEO)

Season 2 of British historical drama Sanditon is coming to PBS Masterpiece on March 20, and fans are in a frenzy after a short trailer aired after All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday night.

The teaser comes just days after the release of new portrait stills from the second season, which featured Rose Williams‘ Charlotte Heywood in her trademark bonnet and ribbon. In the new clip, Charlotte is seen charming potential suitors as she pursues a “rich husband.”

New stills of Charlotte Heywood from the upcoming season of #Sanditon❤️ We can’t wait for series 2! @masterpiecepbs #BritBox pic.twitter.com/NUUXG0C1LC — Sanditon (@Sanditon) January 3, 2022

According to viewers on Twitter, the trailer only aired on certain PBS stations, with many missing the initial broadcast. In addition, a tweet from PBS promoting the Sanditon promo was also allegedly deleted, according to one Twitter user—this same person also shared a recording of the trailer off their TV set.

This short fan recording was still enough to get the Sanditon faithful excited about the upcoming season of the Jane Austen-inspired drama. “ITS COMING AND I CAN’T BREATHE,” exclaimed one Twitter user, while another fan stated, “Sorry, I have to go watch this many more times. Many more.”

Sorry, I have to go watch this many more times. Many more. pic.twitter.com/mqUTKY8TWI — Mary A (@pensfan1689) January 10, 2022

I’m just gonna eat up S2 I just know it! pic.twitter.com/Hqq71yh5bP — Livie✌ (@Livie81) January 10, 2022

Sanditon has been on a rollercoaster ride since the first season aired in early 2020. The series was canceled and then revived thanks to a successful fan campaign, only for one of the show’s lead stars, Theo James, to announce he would not be reprising his role as Charlotte’s main love interest Sidney Parker.

Season 2 is set to introduce a host of new men, including Alexander Colburn as Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) as Charles Lockhart, Tom-Weston Jones (Warrior) as Colonel Lennox, Frank Blake (Normal People) as Captain Declan Fraser, and Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter. Some of these characters can be seen in the new trailer.

Sanditon comes from Andrew Davies and is based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The story follows Charlotte as she arrives in Sanditon, a seaside resort on the brink of dramatic change. The highly spirited Charlotte wants to experience everything the town has to offer but is soon shocked by its scheming and ambitious inhabitants and the secrets they share.

Sanditon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 20, 2022, 9/8c, PBS Masterpiece