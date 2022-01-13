David Ramsey to Play Diggle in Arrowverse Series ‘Justice U’ in Development at the CW

Arrow‘s David Ramsey may be returning to playing John Diggle in a new series on the CW.

Ramsey is set to star in a new series, Justice U, in development, in which his character sets out on a new mission that involves metas at a prestigious university, Deadline reports. Diggle will reportedly enlist five young metahumans to go undercover as freshmen and “oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.” We’ll have to wait and see if we find out exactly what leads Diggle down that path.

Fans first met Ramsey’s Diggle on Arrow as the U.S. Army master sergeant went from Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) bodyguard upon his return from the island to fighting alongside him in Starling (then Star) City. He was on the show until its series finale and since has appeared on the other shows in the Arrowverse — The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois — including for crossovers and stand-alone episodes. His next onscreen appearance will come in the January 19 episode of Batwoman.

Ramsey has also directed episodes across the Arrowverse shows and would direct the Justice U pilot if it reaches that stage. Based on the DC Comics characters, Justice U comes from Michael Narducci (Superman & Lois) and Zoanne Clark (Grey’s Anatomy). Joining Narducci and Clark as executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Geoff Johns. Justice U is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to the Arrowverse, Ramsey’s TV credits also include Blue Bloods, The Defenders, and Dexter.