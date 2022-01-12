‘Yellowstone’ Receives First-Ever SAG Awards Nomination: Taylor Sheridan Reacts

If you’re not watching Yellowstone yet (and you really should be), maybe the Paramount Network drama receiving its first-ever Screen Actors Guild nomination for the 2022 ceremony (airing live Sunday, February 27 on TNT and TBS) will change your mind. (It’s also the first time it has been recognized for a major awards show.)

Yellowstone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. “There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination,” Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, said in a statement following the nomination.

The Yellowstone cast listed on the nomination is as follows (in alphabetical order): Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Ryan Bingham (Walker), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Eden Brolin (Mia), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Hugh Dillon (Sheriff Donnie Haskell), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Hassie Harrison (Laramie), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Jen Landon (Teeter), Finn Little (Carter), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Will Patton (Garrett Randle), Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Denim Richards (Colby), Sheridan (Travis), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd), and Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom). The show is competing against The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession.

The nomination comes just over a week after its Season 4 finale aired. While it didn’t end on as major a cliffhanger as Season 3’s, the episode saw Beth send Jamie to kill his biological father, Garrett, who had been the one to order the hits on her, John, and Kayce. Plus, Jimmy seemingly left behind the Dutton ranch for good, returning to Texas, where he’d learned to be a real cowboy.

2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, February 27, 8/7c, TNT & TBS