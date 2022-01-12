SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: ‘Succession’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead TV, Plus ‘Yellowstone’s First

Dopesick‘s Rosario Dawson and tick, tick…BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards during an Instagram Live on January 12.

In the major TV categories, Succession and Ted Lasso received the most nominations with five each, followed by The Morning Show with four, and Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building, and Mare of Easttown each with three. (Factoring in Stunt Ensemble brings Squid Game and Mare of Easttown up to four each.) Also of note, Jean Smart received two nominations, for her work on Hacks and Mare of Easttown, while Yellowstone was recognized with its first nomination for its ensemble cast.

Check out the full list of TV nominees for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards below.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Erivo

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, February 27, 8/7c, TNT & TBS