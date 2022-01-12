SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: ‘Succession’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead TV, Plus ‘Yellowstone’s First
Dopesick‘s Rosario Dawson and tick, tick…BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards during an Instagram Live on January 12.
In the major TV categories, Succession and Ted Lasso received the most nominations with five each, followed by The Morning Show with four, and Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building, and Mare of Easttown each with three. (Factoring in Stunt Ensemble brings Squid Game and Mare of Easttown up to four each.) Also of note, Jean Smart received two nominations, for her work on Hacks and Mare of Easttown, while Yellowstone was recognized with its first nomination for its ensemble cast.
Check out the full list of TV nominees for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards below.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
SAG Awards 2022 Date Set, Will Return to Live, 2-Hour Telecast
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Erivo
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, February 27, 8/7c, TNT & TBS