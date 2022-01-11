‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

Chances are very high that the 2022-2023 season will once again see the Seattle firefighters and doctors back-to-back on Thursday nights (unless they change days).

ABC has renewed Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, for Season 6. Krista Vernoff will continue to serve as showrunner (as she will for Season 19 of Grey’s, which was picked up on January 10, with Ellen Pompeo returning as Dr. Meredith Grey).

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” Vernoff said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Added Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

The drama that follows the lives of the firefighters of Station 19 averages a 2.17 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 this season after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms; that’s an increase of 234% over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

The series was created by Stacy McKee. Joining Vernoff as executive producers are Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Station 19, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC