ATX TV Festival: ‘Parenthood’ & ‘Justified’ Make Up Initial Programming Slate

The programming lineup for ATX TV Festival’s 11th season is taking shape as Parenthood and Justified make up the initial slate for the event set to take place June 2 through June 5 in Austin, Texas.

Originally planned for the 2020 ATX TV Festival, the long-postponed reunion for Parenthood will feature creator and showrunner Jason Katims alongside writer David Hudgins, and director Lawrence Trilling, all of whom executive produced the NBC hit. Hudgins is also an ATX TV Advisory Board member.

All three creatives will be joined by stars Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Joy Bryant, Mae Whitman, and Craig T. Nelson. Currently, these are the only individuals confirmed to appear and participate in the reunion, but additional participants are going to be announced closer to the event’s run date.

Meanwhile, Justified‘s creative team will reunite to reflect on the FX show’s six-season run with the creator and ATX TV Advisory Board member, Graham Yost, along with director Michael Dinner, and their fellow executive producer Sarah Timberman.

Writers and producers Taylor Elmore, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Lennon, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd, and Wendy Calhoun will also participate in Justified‘s reunion. Together, the group will discuss the creative room’s collaborative process, their enduring partnerships, and careers since Justified‘s run.

Additional programming will be announced ahead of the festival. Ticketing for the festival comes in various options including a Virtual Pass ($50), General Programming “GP” Badge ($325), and a Camp Badge ($525). Both Camp and General Programming Badges are on sale now on the event’s website with a limited number at a discounted Early Bird rate. Visit the ticketing page for more information, and stay tuned for more programming details.