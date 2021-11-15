ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Return for 2022 Event

ATX TV Festival is officially returning as an in-person event in 2022 with a virtual option available for its upcoming 11th season.

Known as “TV Camp for Grown Ups,” the 2022 event will take place from June 2 to June 5 in downtown Austin, Texas, marking the festival’s first set of in-person programming since 2019 as things went virtual in 2020 and 2021. Details on the festival’s programming, passes, badges, and pricing will be announced in January of 2022.

Along with the date announcement, the festival’s annual “The Pitch Competition,” begins accepting open submissions beginning today through January 30, 2022. The competition aims to give undiscovered writers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch their scripted ideas to some of TV’s biggest decision makers.

The opportunity gives writers access to management, agents, and staffing in an industry that previously was unreachable. ATX TV gives finalists the tools and resources for career advancement. For those interested in submitting applications, 90-second video pitches for scripted shows as well as a ten-page writing samples are required. As part of this competition judges by network execs, showrunners, writers, and producers, ATX continues its partnerships with The Black List and Sundance Episodic Labs and adds first-time partner Inevitable Foundation to the mix.

The competition selects 20 applicants to advance to the semi-final rounds, before the Top 10 finalists pitch live at the ATX TV Festival. One winner will have their script read by the judges and will have follow-up meetings for general feedback. The opportunity yields as Pitch Mentorship with a showrunner or executive to hone and edit the material to prepare of three general meetings with a studio, network, or production comparing including Rooster Teeth who is an official partner of the competition.

Submissions do have a $40 entry fee, for those interested in submitting an application, they’re encouraged to email [email protected] for more information as well as visit atxfestival.com/pitch.