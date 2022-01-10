‘The Morning Show’ Officially Renewed for Season 3

Following the success of its sophomore season, The Morning Show has been greenlit by Apple TV+ for a third season on the streaming platform.

The award-winning drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston returned for its second outing later last year on September 17, running throughout November 18. It was a long wait for fans who relished the first season in 2019 as the series returned two years later in 2021.

Directed by Mimi Leder, The Morning Show‘s third season will be helmed by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt who’s past credits include Fosse/Verdon, Homeland, and House of Cards. Along with the renewal news, Apple TV+ has signed a multi-year overall deal with Stoudt for scripted TV series.

Meanwhile, Kerry Ehrin who served as showrunner for Seasons 1 and 2 will take on the new role of consultant for Season 3 as she continues to develop new series for Apple TV+.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” said Stoudt. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

For those less familiar with Apple TV+’s flagship series, The Morning Show follows the individuals inside the newsroom of a popular network morning show both inside and out of the office. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the show features an all-star cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Julianna Margulies, and Karen Pittman among others.

Stay tuned for additional details as Season 3 takes shape at Apple TV+.

