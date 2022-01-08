Everything We Know About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

It’s time to return to Hope Valley! Less than a year since the Season 8 premiere in May 2021, When Calls the Heart is back with a brand-new, feel-good season, premiering this spring on Hallmark Channel.

Set in the fictional town of Hope Valley, the series follows schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) and the quaint Canadian town’s residents in the early 1900s. After Season 8 ended on a major decision, character departures and reunions, and new beginnings, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what will happen next.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Season 9 of When Calls the Heart, including which cast members are returning, upcoming storylines, and when it will premiere.

Where did Season 8 leave off?

At the center of the season was the love triangle between Elizabeth, Nathan (Kevin McGarry), and Lucas (Chris McNally). In a shocking surprise, Elizabeth decided that her heart lied with Lucas, even after telling her he was stepping away from their relationship. The finale finally saw Elizabeth overcome her past (signified by removing her wedding from her dead husband, Jack) and taking charge of her future. “We got so lucky with Kevin and Chris… I’m excited about [the Elizabeth/Lucas] pairing because I feel like it will truly be something different for Elizabeth,” Krakow said in an interview with TV Insider.

The finale led several other characters down new paths, with Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) becoming the editor-in-chief of her own newspaper, Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) moving forward with his oil pipeline plans after a promotion, and Carson (Paul Greene) choosing not to propose to Faith (Andrea Brooks) and leaving for his surgical fellowship in Baltimore. Also leaving Hope Valley was Henry (Martin Cummins), hoping to reunite with an old acquaintance (hinting at a potential return from Lori Loughlin).

When will Season 9 premiere?

Earlier this month, it was announced that Season 9 will premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. The Season 8 finale became the series’ most-watched episode, in addition to being the show’s most-watched season to date.

Which cast members are returning?

So far, it seems the majority of the show’s main cast will be returning for the new season. However, according to a sneak peek clip on the channel’s website, Jesse (Aren Buchholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne) will not be a part of Season 9, having moved away from Hope Valley to start anew in Montana. Whether or not the actors chose to leave the show is unknown, but their departure comes as a surprise, especially given their importance throughout Season 8. Additionally, the adorable Little Jack has been recast with newcomer Hyland Goodrich.

What will happen in Season 9?

According to the season’s description, “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another.” Hinting at what’s to come with Elizabeth and Lucas, the season description states, “As she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”