Which ‘When Calls the Heart’ Characters Will Be Back for Season 9?

When Calls the Heart‘s Season 8 finale may have just aired two days ago (May 9), but since we know it will be back for more, why not look ahead?

Characters have come and gone from Hope Valley over the years. Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) has made her choice — businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) — but that doesn’t mean the town will lose one of its own, right? And just because a certain doctor has left doesn’t mean he won’t be back.

Who’s Definitely Staying?

We feel safe in predicting that Elizabeth, Lucas, Nathan, Faith (Andrea Brooks), Bill (Jack Wagner), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Lee (Kavan Smith), and Fiona (Kayla Wallace) are staying, given the way Season 8 ended for them.

After all, they were all still in Hope Valley when the finale ended. Plus, there’s just too much left to explore with them there. How does Nathan move on after Elizabeth chose Lucas? And since she made that choice, there’s no way that When Calls the Heart isn’t going to show them exploring a relationship. What’s next for Rosemary and Lee both career-wise (her paper, him as mayor?) and family-wise (will they have kids?)?

And considering how happy Faith was to be staying in town and not going with Carson (Paul Greene) to Baltimore (where he had been offered a fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital), we expect to see more of her in Season 9.

Whose Future Is Up in the Air?

As previously mentioned, Carson left town, but we have a feeling he’ll be back. After all, Faith looked like she wasn’t too happy that he had actually left in the stagecoach (even though she wasn’t quite ready for his proposal). Greene has been retweeting fans’ messages about his character’s (apparent) exit and even replied to one telling him to “get back here right now” with “okay.” We’ll have to wait to see if the Season 8 finale was truly the last time we see Carson.

We’re also wondering about Henry’s (Martin Cummins) future considering he also left town. He did also take a look at Abigail’s Café, suggesting maybe there could be something in store for him and Abigail. (Due to Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles, her character left town to take care of her sick mother.) The door is open for his return and this might be due to scheduling because of Cummins’ work on Riverdale.

When Calls the Heart, Season 9, TBA, Hallmark Channel