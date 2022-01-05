‘When Calls the Heart’ Sets Season 9 Premiere Date

Hearties, mark your calendars! When Calls the Heart Season 9 has a premiere date.

Hallmark Channel’s beloved, longest-running original series returns with 12 new episodes filled with more romance and drama for the residents of Hope Valley on Sunday, March 6, at 9/8c. That includes seeing Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) together after her choice in the Season 8 finale; what does their relationship look like beyond courtship?

Plus, as the season description teases, “as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.” After the finale, Krakow told TV Insider, “I’m excited about [the Elizabeth/Lucas] pairing because I feel like it will truly be something different for Elizabeth.”

Also coming up in Season 9, “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement, “When Calls the Heart is a cherished series that continues to grow in the ratings annually. It continues to gain fans and is a tentpole of our network’s storytelling. We are thrilled to showcase a new season from the talented writers and amazing cast. Continuing with original stories of romance, drama and friendship, we are thrilled for viewers to tune in to the new season.”

The drama’s Season 8 finale was the most-watched episode of the series in households (2.9 million) and among total viewers (3.6 million), per Live+3 numbers. The eighth season was also the most watched of the series in households. When Calls the Heart was the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among households and women 18+ and the #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable among women 18+ in 2021-to-date.

