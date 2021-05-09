‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow on Elizabeth’s Choice and Her Season 9 Wish (VIDEO)

[Spoiler Alert: This story reveals major plot points from Sunday’s When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale, “The Kiss.”)

The love triangle that’s been a huge part of Season 8 of Hallmark’s period drama When Calls the Heart has come undone. In a shocking finale twist, schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) realized her heart did not belong with Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) but instead with businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). Twist!

The much-anticipated choice was especially shocking given that last week’s penultimate episode ended with Lucas telling Elizabeth he was stepping away from her, making us believe she would pivot back into Nathan’s arms. Instead, Elizabeth found time in the finale to let go of her past (by removing the wedding ring from her deceased husband, Jack) and take a major step into her future with the dashing Mr. Bouchard. “We could not have gone wrong,” Krakow told TV Insider of whomever Elizabeth chose. “We got so lucky with Kevin and Chris…I’m excited about [the Elizabeth/Lucas] pairing because I feel like it will truly be something different for Elizabeth.”

In the interview, the actress, who is also a producer on the popular series, talked about shooting that scene on the bridge in the finale when Elizabeth and Lucas finally shared the first of many kisses. “It was this Hope Valley magic where the weather just cooperated and I think it was a really beautiful, passionate, dramatic scene,” Krakow said. She also spoke of whether Elizabeth and Nathan might continue their friendship.

Finally, Krakow shared her excitement that the series was picked up for a ninth season and talked about what she’d like to see for Elizabeth and Lucas. “Now that the decision has been made, I think it will be really nice to see what that courtship actually looks like,” she said. She’d also like to have more scenes in the classroom with the students Elizabeth teaches.

Watch the interview above and let us know in the comments if you think Elizabeth made the right choice.