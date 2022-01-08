Golden Globes 2022: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Historic Win & the Rest of TV’s Winners
The show must go on. Such is the case for the 79th Annual Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with only a few members and grantees in attendance, still held the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with precautions in place for COVID-19 and despite the controversy about the lack of diversity within its membership that led to NBC dropping it.
The TV shows with the most nominations included Succession (with five) and The Morning Show and Ted Lasso (with four each). But how did they do? Among the winners was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first trans actress to win a Globe. Read on for all the TV winners.
Best Television Series — Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks – WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso