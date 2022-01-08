Golden Globes 2022: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Historic Win & the Rest of TV’s Winners

The show must go on. Such is the case for the 79th Annual Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with only a few members and grantees in attendance, still held the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with precautions in place for COVID-19 and despite the controversy about the lack of diversity within its membership that led to NBC dropping it.

The TV shows with the most nominations included Succession (with five) and The Morning Show and Ted Lasso (with four each). But how did they do? Among the winners was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first trans actress to win a Globe. Read on for all the TV winners.

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso