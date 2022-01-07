‘Fallout’: Amazon Confirms Showrunners For TV Adaptation of Video Game

Amazon’s television adaptation of the Fallout video game has found its showrunners as Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are set to helm the project.

As reported by Variety, Robertson-Dworet and Wagner will serve as co-showrunners on the much-anticipated series, while Jonathan Nolan (Person of Interest) will direct the first episode. In addition, Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld) are on board as executive producers under the Kilter Films banner.

Robertson-Dworet is a Harvard graduate who rose to prominence in 2015 when she was hired to rewrite the script for the Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider reboot. She also co-wrote the screenplay for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel alongside the film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Her upcoming projects include writing the script for David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens film and the third Sherlock Holmes movie.

Wagner, meanwhile, is more known for his work on television comedies, including writer and producer credits on HBO’s Silicon Valley, IFC sketch show Portlandia, FX comedy-drama Baskets, and NBC’s Emmy-winning sitcom The Office.

Fallout is based on the popular role-playing video game of the same name, created by Tim Cain and first launched in 1997. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic future decades after a global nuclear war. Fallout has been met with both critical and financial success and is considered one of the best video games of all time. The latest game, Fallout 76, was released in 2018.

The TV adaptation was first announced in July 2020 and is produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with the games’ producers Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Athena Wickham of Kilter, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks will serve as exec producers alongside Nolan, Joy, Robertson-Dworet, Wagner, and Lionsgate.

Fallout, Season 1, TBA, Prime Video