What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video and IMDb TV are gearing up for a solid New Year with plenty of exciting titles joining their libraries in January.

While IMDb TV makes way for new episodes of Judy Justice, Prime Video is welcoming several first-time titles like the George Clooney-directed movie The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck along with Jason Katims‘ drama As We See It. See the full lineup of titles arriving on Prime Video and IMDb TV this January, below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

January 1



127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut)

Beats of the Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made of Honor

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

More Than a Game

Mr. 3000

My Week with Marylin

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When a Man Loves a Woman

Words and Pictures

The Missing

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

January 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

January 7

*The Tender Bar (Amazon Original Movie)

January 10

Colombiana

Colombiana (Unrated)

January 12

A Sort of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

January 13

The Master

January 14

*Hotel Transylvania: Transofrmania (Amazon Original Movie)

*Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Original Series)

January 21

*As We See It (Amazon Original Series)

January 28

Needle in a Timestack

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

January 1

21

(500) Days of Summer

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Alex Cross

American Psycho

Before Midnight

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cold Pursuit

Cruel Intentions

Despicable Me

Double Take

Fight Club

Ghost in the Shell

I Can Only Imagine

In Time

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Johnson Family Vacation

Labor Day

Meet the Browns

Megamind

Morning Glory

Project Almanac

Puss in Boots

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Rock Dog

Scouts Gide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Knights

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

The Gambler

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The International

The Intervention

The Joy Luck Club

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

The Nut Job

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Tourist

The Watch

Tombstone

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Why Did I Get Married?

January 10

Nightcrawler

January 13

Final Score

January 17

Damsel

January 24

*Judy Justice – Winter Premiere (IMDb TV Original)

January 31

Won’t Back Down