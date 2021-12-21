What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2022
Prime Video and IMDb TV are gearing up for a solid New Year with plenty of exciting titles joining their libraries in January.
While IMDb TV makes way for new episodes of Judy Justice, Prime Video is welcoming several first-time titles like the George Clooney-directed movie The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck along with Jason Katims‘ drama As We See It. See the full lineup of titles arriving on Prime Video and IMDb TV this January, below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
January 1
127 Hours
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut)
Beats of the Southern Wild
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Crazy Heart
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Fat Albert
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
John Tucker Must Die
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
Kick-Ass
Like Mike
Mad Money
Made of Honor
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
More Than a Game
Mr. 3000
My Week with Marylin
Mystery Team
Napoleon Dynamite
Once
Poetic Justice
Predator
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Saving Private Ryan
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
The Descendants
The Family Stone
The Great Debaters
The Preacher’s Wife
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Waitress
When a Man Loves a Woman
Words and Pictures
The Missing
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)
January 5
Deadly Detention
The Student
January 7
*The Tender Bar (Amazon Original Movie)
January 10
Colombiana
Colombiana (Unrated)
January 12
A Sort of Homecoming
The Intouchables
Squadgoals
Twinsanity
January 13
The Master
January 14
*Hotel Transylvania: Transofrmania (Amazon Original Movie)
*Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Original Series)
January 21
*As We See It (Amazon Original Series)
January 28
Needle in a Timestack
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
January 1
21
(500) Days of Summer
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Alex Cross
American Psycho
Before Midnight
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cold Pursuit
Cruel Intentions
Despicable Me
Double Take
Fight Club
Ghost in the Shell
I Can Only Imagine
In Time
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Johnson Family Vacation
Labor Day
Meet the Browns
Megamind
Morning Glory
Project Almanac
Puss in Boots
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Rock Dog
Scouts Gide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Pounds
Shanghai Knights
The 9th Life of Louis Drax
The Gambler
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The International
The Intervention
The Joy Luck Club
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Nut Job
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Tourist
The Watch
Tombstone
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Why Did I Get Married?
January 10
Nightcrawler
January 13
Final Score
January 17
Damsel
January 24
*Judy Justice – Winter Premiere (IMDb TV Original)
January 31
Won’t Back Down