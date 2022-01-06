‘Today’ Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for COVID-19

Today‘s Hoda Kotb has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Her co-anchor Craig Melvin shared the news with viewers during the Thursday morning broadcast.

“The reason that Hoda is off, like so many others, she’s tested positive for COVID,” Melvin shared during the on-air announcement. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very very soon,” the anchor reassured fans.

Per Today‘s site, Kotb is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, and is feeling good while isolating at home for now. In the meantime, she’s reached out to viewers via Twitter to thank them for their support during this time.

“Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo,” she wrote amid the morning broadcast for Today.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Her positive cast comes amid a national surge of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, new statistics gathered by NBC News revealed a record high single-day total for positive cases of COVID. The number totaled 1 million new cases in a single day.

Kotb is just the latest among the NBC family to take a pause for quarantine and isolation following a COVID diagnosis as Seth Meyers had to cancel his week of Late Night With Seth Meyers episodes while he recuperates at home. In the meantime, stay tuned for the anchor’s return to Today in the days ahead once her quarantine ends.

