‘The Crown’ Star Tobias Menzies Joins Lincoln Assassination Series at Apple

Tobias Menzies, best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown, is set to lead the cast of Manhunt, a new limited drama series coming to Apple TV+.

Based on James Swanson’s best-selling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, the series will explore the assassination of former President Abraham Lincoln. The story follows Edwin Stanton (Menzies), Lincoln’s war secretary and friend, who was almost driven to madness by his need to catch John Wilkes Booth and carry out Lincoln’s legacy.

Emmy-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky (Fargo) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which Apple describes as a “part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller.” Focusing on the aftermath of the assassination, the show highlights the fight to protect the ideals presented in Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans — issues that persist to this day.

According to Apple, Manhunt strongly features Black historical figures whose lives were caught up in Booth’s escape, the manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation. This includes Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and provided him a safe haven after his crime.

Menzies most recently starred in the British comedy-drama This Way Up, which airs on Hulu in the United States. His other notable roles include Brutus in HBO’s historical drama Rome, Edmure Tully in HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, and Professor Frank Randall and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in the Starz series Outlander.

Manhunt is produced in-house at Apple Studios and Lionsgate, POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment. It joins an expanding lineup of upcoming Apple Original series, including WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Masters of the Air, High Desert, and City on Fire.

Manhunt, TBA, Apple TV+