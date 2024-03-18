‘Constellation,’ ‘Manhunt’ & More Apple Stars Dazzle in Our Portraits (PHOTOS)

'Constellation,' 'Dick Turpin' and 'Reluctant Traveler' at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Apple TV+ has quite the lineup of new and returning shows currently dropping new episodes and more to come. The stars stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to talk to the casts of our favorite shows — both new and returning. For the streaming service, that meant those in ConstellationThe Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick TurpinFranklinManhunt, and The Reluctant Traveler. And in addition to finding out what to expect onscreen, we captured some dazzling photos of everyone!

While most have already premiered, FranklinNoah Jupe (who plays Tempe Franklin) was in our TCA studio—premieres on Friday, April 12, with the first three episodes. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the limited series explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s (Michael Douglas) career. In December 1776, Franklin is already famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when, with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance, he embarks on a secret mission to France.

Constellation—with a cast including Noomi Rapace (Jo), James D’Arcy (Magnus), Will Catlett (Paul), and Jonathan Banks (Bud)—drops episodes on Wednesday (through March 27), and follows astronaut Jo who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

Manhunt—starring, among others, Anthony Boyle (John Wilkes Booth), Lovie Simone (Mary Simms), Hamish Linklater (Abraham Lincoln), Brandon Flynn (Eddie Stanton Jr.), and Matt Walsh (Dr. Samuel Mudd)—releases episodes on Fridays and explores the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

On the comedy side on Apple TV+ is The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, with Noel Fielding in the lead role. (Episodes drop on Fridays, through March 29.) It follows Turpin—the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair—as he is made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws and is tasked with outwitting a corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker (Hugh Bonneville).

Plus, Eugene Levy is back for Season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler (episodes drop on Fridays) for a grand tour of Europe

Scroll down to check out the portraits.

'Constellation' stars and executive producers Jonathan Banks, Peter Harness, Noomi Rapace, James D'Arcy, Michelle MacLaren and Will Catlett at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Constellation

Stars Noomi Rapace, James D’Arcy, Jonathan Banks, and Will Catlett, creator Peter Harness, and executive producer Michelle MacLaren pose like people who have all the answers about this psychological thriller.

'Constellation' star Noomi Rapace at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Noomi Rapace strikes a pose.

'Constellation' star James D'Arcy at TCA
Maarten de Boer

James D’Arcy looks off into space.

'Constellation' star Will Catlett at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Look at that big smile on Will Catlett’s face!

'Constellation' star Jonathan Banks at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Jonathan Banks gets serious.

'Constellation' creator Peter Harness at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Creator Peter Harness is grinning because he knows how the season ends.

'Constellation' executive producer Michelle MacLaren at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Michelle MacLaren smiles for the camera.

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' star Noel Fielding and executive producer Kenton Allen at TCA
Maarten de Boer

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Star Noel Fielding and executive producer Kenton Allen.

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' Noel Fielding at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Like Dick Turpin, Noel Fielding has great hair—and a great coat!

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' executive producer Kenton Allen at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Kenton Allen stares straight at the camera.

'Franklin' star Noah Jupe at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Franklin

Noah Jupe represents Franklin.

'Manhunt' creator Monica Beletsky and stars Lovie Simone, Hamish Linklater, Brandon Flynn, Anthony Boyle, and Matt Walsh at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Manhunt

Creator Monica Beletsky and stars Lovie Simone, Hamish Linklater, Brandon Flynn, Anthony Boyle, and Matt Walsh pose together

'Manhunt' star Anthony Boyle at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Anthony Boyle leans in to the camera.

'Manhunt' star Lovie Simone at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Lovie Simone is striking in matching coat and nails.

'Manhunt' star Hamish Linklater at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Hamish Linklater’s portrait looks kind of… presidential?

'Manhunt' star Brandon Flynn at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Brandon Flynn smiles for the camera.

'Manhunt' star Matt Walsh at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Matt Walsh shows off the inside of his jacket.

'Manhunt' creator Monica Beletsky at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Creator Monica Beletsky, the mind behind Manhunt.

'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy' star Eugene Levy at TCA
Maarten de Boer

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy looks ready to tackle new adventures.

