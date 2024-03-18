Apple TV+ has quite the lineup of new and returning shows currently dropping new episodes and more to come. The stars stopped by TV Insider’s TCA Portrait Studio in February.

We were at the 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour to talk to the casts of our favorite shows — both new and returning. For the streaming service, that meant those in Constellation, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Franklin, Manhunt, and The Reluctant Traveler. And in addition to finding out what to expect onscreen, we captured some dazzling photos of everyone!

While most have already premiered, Franklin—Noah Jupe (who plays Tempe Franklin) was in our TCA studio—premieres on Friday, April 12, with the first three episodes. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the limited series explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s (Michael Douglas) career. In December 1776, Franklin is already famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when, with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance, he embarks on a secret mission to France.

Constellation—with a cast including Noomi Rapace (Jo), James D’Arcy (Magnus), Will Catlett (Paul), and Jonathan Banks (Bud)—drops episodes on Wednesday (through March 27), and follows astronaut Jo who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

Manhunt—starring, among others, Anthony Boyle (John Wilkes Booth), Lovie Simone (Mary Simms), Hamish Linklater (Abraham Lincoln), Brandon Flynn (Eddie Stanton Jr.), and Matt Walsh (Dr. Samuel Mudd)—releases episodes on Fridays and explores the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

On the comedy side on Apple TV+ is The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, with Noel Fielding in the lead role. (Episodes drop on Fridays, through March 29.) It follows Turpin—the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair—as he is made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws and is tasked with outwitting a corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker (Hugh Bonneville).

Plus, Eugene Levy is back for Season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler (episodes drop on Fridays) for a grand tour of Europe

