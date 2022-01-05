2022 Winter Olympics: Peacock to Live Stream NBCUniversal Coverage

If you’re a premium subscriber to Peacock, you’re going to have access to all the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage your heart desires.

The service will be the streaming home of the Winter Games from February 2-20, providing fans with all of NBCUniversal’s coverage from Beijing, China. That includes the opening (February 4) and closing ceremonies (February 20), every event (inclusive of all airing on broadcast and cable television), and NBC’s nightly primetime show (beginning February 3). In addition to the live competition streams across all 15 sports, subscribers will be able to access full replays of all competitions available immediately upon conclusion. Plus, there will be exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

Added Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics, “We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock. This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”

More details about NBCUniversal’s television coverage of the Winter Olympics, including full daily schedules of live events and replay availability, and information about Peacock exclusive daily studio programming will be announced soon.

Among the top medal contenders expected to compete for Team USA are three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (snowboarding), 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim (snowboarding), two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), three-time world champion Nathan Chen (figure skating), and 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson (speed skating). The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s ice hockey team are gold medal contenders.

2022 Winter Olympics, February 2-20, Peacock