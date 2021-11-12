NBC Midseason 2022 Schedule: ‘Law & Order’ Revival, ‘The Thing About Pam’ & More Premieres

Dick Wolf is officially taking over a third night during the week in 2022. NBC has announced its midseason schedule, and yes, Thursdays are going to have three hours of Law & Order. (The FBIs air Tuesdays on CBS and One Chicago on Wednesdays on NBC.)

Because of that, The Blacklist is moving back to Fridays. And while Kenan is back in January, two other returning comedies — Mr. Mayor and Young Rock — won’t be back until March, after the Olympics. But two new comedies — American Auto and Grand Crew — will make their time period premieres in January (after special previews in December).

Also joining NBC’s primetime schedule after the Winter Games are heist series The Endgame and the limited series The Thing About Pam, taking over New Amsterdam‘s time slot (Tuesdays at 10/9c) for six weeks. The medical drama will return on April 19.

Check out NBC’s midseason 2022 schedule below.

Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: Kenan (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Kenan

9:00 p.m.: That’s My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Ordinary Joe

Tuesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: American Auto (Time Period Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Grand Crew (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Post-Olympics

Monday, February 21

8:00 p.m.: American Song Contest (Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: The Endgame (Premiere)

Tuesday, February 22

8:00 p.m.: American Auto

8:30 p.m.: Grand Crew

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, February 24

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday, February 25

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (New Time)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Tuesday, March 8

10:00 p.m.: The Thing About Pam (Premiere)

Tuesday, March 15

8:00 p.m.: Young Rock (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)