‘That’s My Jam’ Host Jimmy Fallon on How Celebrity Guests Will ‘Surprise’ Viewers

NBC is kicking off the new year with some serious music spirit through Jimmy Fallon‘s new game show That’s My Jam.

Hosted by The Tonight Show personality, That’s My Jam sees Fallon guide two teams of two celebrities through a series of competitions for charity, but there’s a musical twist to these unique tasks. Among the challenges celebs will face in their endeavor to secure some serious charitable funds are Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.

Below, Fallon offers insight into some of his favorite games, what surprises viewers are in store for with the show’s celebrity guests, and much more. Plus, get a peek at the January 3rd premiere which features guests Josh Groban, Chance the Rapper, Alessia Cara, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

What inspired the concept behind this series? Did have anything to do with The Tonight Show‘s musical segments?



Jimmy Fallon: We always wanted to take some of the games from The Tonight Show and give them a bigger budget and just see how big we could go with it.

That’s My Jam‘s sneak episode featured the coaches from The Voice. Which celebrity guests surprised you the most while hosting the show?

Every celebrity that comes on our show will surprise you. They. Can. Sing. Obviously, if we have a singer we see if they can do something that you haven’t seen them do before, something to challenge them.

You got in on some of the fun in the sneak episode. In what fun ways are you going beyond the call of hosting duty?

I love hosting and I love watching talented people go for it. If they want me to jump in — I’m always game.

Which game is your favorite to oversee?

It changes. I love music trivia so any of those games I like, but I really have to say when they pull that mix back and spin the wheel — we never know what’s going to happen. That Kelly vs. Ariana showdown will always be a highlight.

What do you hope viewers feel while watching?

I hope viewers feel like this is fun and that we are having fun. Because we are. Have a little party every Jam night. Sit back and laugh and enjoy the performance.

Is singing along permitted?

Not only permitted… required.

That’s My Jam, Series Premiere, Monday, January 3, 9/8c, NBC