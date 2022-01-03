‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: Is There a Future Beyond the Train? (VIDEO)

“Citizens of Snowpiercer, for the first time since the world ended, a brighter future awaits beyond the train. There are places on the Earth that are warming. You will have a say in our destination, and your choice will determine our future.” So promises the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer, but it can’t be as easy as that, right?

“There’s only one way. The way I do things,” Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) insists. “We keep everyone as alive as possible, minus an arm or two.”

So is there life off the train? The trailer, which you can watch below, offers a look at that, as well as Archie Panjabi’s Asha, the fight against Wilford, and more.

As you’ll recall, Season 2 ended with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) receiving help from Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) to make it back to Snowpiercer (after being banished to Big Alice’s compost car). Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the other 1,023 cars.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Now in Season 3, Layton and his inner circle are in command of a small 10 car “pirate train” and searching for Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) — and a possible warm location to restart civilization. While waiting for Layton’s return, back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford consolidates power.

The new season also stars Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

See Also 'Snowpiercer': Layton Searches for Melanie in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO) Plus, TNT sets a premiere date for the sci-fi thriller that stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean.

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Snowpiercer, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, January 24, 9/8c, TNT