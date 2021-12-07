‘Snowpiercer’: Layton Searches for Melanie in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

TNT is giving viewers their first look at Snowpiercer Season 3 with a new teaser trailer featuring stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean among others.

Set to return Monday, January 24, the sci-fi thriller picks up where Season 2 left off after Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) rallied their supporters and separated the head of the train from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season 3 begins with Layton leading a 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Connelly) who left Snowpiercer in Season 2 to pursue the proof that life on Earth could sustainable outside of the train.

It seems that Season 3 will be digging more into this based on the trailer, which teases a new survivor who enters the fray from outside of Snowpiercer. At the same time, tensions appear to be brewing as Mr. Wilford (Bean) begins consolidating power aboard Snowpiercer as he awaits Layton’s return.

The stakes are higher than ever as the weight of everyone’s future relies on Melanie’s findings and the strangers they will encounter. The new season also features Rowan Blanchard, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

Executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi, Snowpiercer is gearing up for another wild ride.

Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss the Season 3 premiere early next year on TNT.

Snowpiercer, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, January 24, 9/8c, TNT