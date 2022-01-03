‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Gets Awkward Between Pat Sajack and Raven-Symoné

Awkwardness was in the air on Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, as host Pat Sajak‘s warning to contestant Raven-Symoné ended up backfiring.

The contestants were trying to solve a puzzle in the “70s Song Lyrics” category, the answer of which was the lyrics to The Bee Gees 1977 hit, “AH HA HA HA STAYIN’ ALIVE STAYIN’ ALIVE.” But as Raven was about to give her answer, Sajack warned her to “be real careful,” confusing the actress and causing her to spin again instead of answering.

This happened again on Raven’s next turn, with Sajak noting how there was “a lot of tension” in the studio. Once again, Raven second-guessed herself and decided to keep on spinning.

Eventually, the Black-ish star made her guess, saying, “Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive stayin’ alive.” But, unfortunately, the minor mispronunciation meant that her answer was deemed incorrect, much to her disappointment. Then things got even more awkward as fellow contestant Tori Spelling tweaked the answer and guessed correctly.

After Raven’s initial shock, Sajak explained what had happened. “You were going, “Ah, ah, ah, ah” instead of “Ah, ha, ha, ha.” That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful,” the host said. “I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

“You know what, you’re right, I need to pronounce,” Raven replied, taking the loss in her stride. However, while the That’s So Raven star accepted the defeat in good spirits, some viewers on Twitter were not so willing to forgive.

“Raven was ROBBED!!” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “Wtf at pat sajak #justiceforraven.” Another viewer noted, “Damn Raven did a lot of work but it did not pay off for her.”

