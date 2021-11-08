Did Pat Sajak Sabotage Joey Fatone on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’?

Former NSYNC star Joey Fatone got himself into a muddle on Sunday night’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but was Pat Sajak to blame for the singer’s blunder?

Fatone joined Boyz II Men members Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris on the most recent celebrity edition of the long-running ABC game show. And while Stockman and Morris gave a good account of themselves, Fatone struggled to find his groove, particularly in the Before and After round.

In a puzzle that was supposed to be “Stretch Mark Wahlberg,” Fatone instead answered, “Stretch Mark Mark Wahlberg.” Sajak denied that as an answer, but some viewers at home believed the long-serving host messed Fatone up by prompting him to say Mark twice.

While explaining the rules of the Before and After category, Sajak told the contestants, “That’s one of those where you mash two things together, like we would say, ‘It’d be Wanya Morris and Morris the Cat.’ Then we’d put them together. Just an example.”

“Pat said Morris twice as an example and Joey followed Pat’s example. So, wheel of fortune should add more to Joey’s charity – Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at UK,” tweeted one fan.

Umm, 🤔 Pat made a mistake that prompted Joey to say Mark twice. Pat said Morris twice as an example and Joey followed Pat’s example. So, wheel of fortune should add more to Joey’s charity – Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at UK. — Jerry (@_jerrywithaj) November 8, 2021

I can see how Joey Fatone got confused about Sajak’s explanation, causing him to give a wrong answer. He should be given another appearance on WOF to make up for the “mistake”. — John Voigt Sr (@voigt_sr) November 8, 2021

However, though some viewers blamed Sajak for not clearly explaining the rules, others slammed Fatone for not being familiar with the show’s format in the first place.

“Joey Fatone really messed that up because he didn’t watch one episode before his game,” wrote one viewer, while another wondered, “Has Joey Fatone never watched Wheel of Fortune before?”

Joey fatone really messed that up because he didn’t watch one episode before his game 🥴 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — 🦃🍁🥧Thankful Abo-gato 🐈 (@ndp1234) November 8, 2021

Has Joey Fatone never watched Wheel of Fortune before? #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — tvismyescape 📺 (@hershey_bar22) November 8, 2021

I feel a little sad for Joey Fatone #CelebertyWheeloffortune — Timothy Crowley (@Timbo1387) November 8, 2021

Despite calls for Wheel of Fortune to add more money to Fatone’s charity, the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky, there is no word yet on if that will happen. In the end, Stockman got the puzzle right and earned more money for his charity, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Perhaps this is a sign that Fatone is better suited as a host than a contestant; the singer previously hosted the Food Network’s Rewrapped and The Price Is Right Live! at Bally’s Las Vegas, and he currently hosts Common Knowledge on GSN.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC